Former Arizona Wildcats guard Jemarl Baker Jr. transfers to Fresno State

Former Arizona guard Jemarl Baker Jr.'s next chapter of his collegiate career will take place at Fresno State as the redshirt junior announced his decision to join the Bulldogs on Twitter Monday evening.

Baker, who transferred to the UA from Kentucky prior to the 2019-20 season, played two seasons for the Wildcats — and former Arizona coach Sean Miller. Baker will now assume a leadership role on a Fresno State program, led by third-year head coach Justin Hutson, that hasn't played an NCAA Tournament game since 2016 and is coming off a 12-12 season.

At Arizona, Baker primarily played off the bench as a reserve combo guard but was installed into the starting lineup this season, before suffering a season-ending wrist injury in January, which required surgery. The 6-foot-5-inch, 195-pound Menifee, Calif. native averaged 7.4 points and 2.1 assists per game on 34% shooting from 3-point range.