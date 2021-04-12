Former Arizona Wildcats guard Jemarl Baker Jr. transfers to Fresno State

Former Arizona guard Jemarl Baker Jr.'s next chapter of his collegiate career will take place at Fresno State as the redshirt junior announced his decision to join the Bulldogs on Twitter Monday evening.
Baker, who transferred to the UA from Kentucky prior to the 2019-20 season, played two seasons for the Wildcats — and former Arizona coach Sean Miller. Baker will now assume a leadership role on a Fresno State program, led by third-year head coach Justin Hutson, that hasn't played an NCAA Tournament game since 2016 and is coming off a 12-12 season.
Last Dance‼️🐶 #FresnoState pic.twitter.com/jJNhBO6F9G— Jemarl Baker Jr. (@jemarlbakerjr) April 13, 2021
At Arizona, Baker primarily played off the bench as a reserve combo guard but was installed into the starting lineup this season, before suffering a season-ending wrist injury in January, which required surgery. The 6-foot-5-inch, 195-pound Menifee, Calif. native averaged 7.4 points and 2.1 assists per game on 34% shooting from 3-point range.
Key moments from Baker's stop in Tucson consisted of a game-winning 3-pointer against Washington in Seattle in 2020, and six-straight games without turnover to go along with 14 assists in the same season.
In his redshirt junior — and final — season at Arizona, Baker averaged just over 12 points per game operating in the same backcourt as Georgetown transfer — and All-Pac-12 guard — James Akinjo, but was sidelined for his wrist injury after 12 games.
Baker was one of five scholarship Wildcats to leave the program since season's end: Forward Ira Lee transferred to George Washington; graduate transfer guard Terrell Brown Jr. returned to his hometown of Seattle to play for UW; French center Daniel Batcho entered the transfer portal on Monday; and Akinjo declared for the NBA draft but will not hire an agent to maintain his NCAA eligibility, if he decides to come back.
