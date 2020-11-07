Former Georgetown star James Akinjo finds fit, 'love' with Arizona Wildcats

Living in the Bay Area, Akinjo played for a well-regarded club team, the Oakland Soldiers, who had sent alums such as Stanley Johnson and Aaron Gordon to the Wildcats. He watched Pac-12 basketball and knew about the Wildcats’ coach.

“I loved him,” Akinjo said of his first impression of Sean Miller. “I loved the school. I loved the system. I loved the way they played. I loved Arizona. That’s the way I look at them now.”

Only, from the outside, it wasn’t always clear what Akinjo was looking at when he decided to transfer to Arizona on New Year’s eve.

On Dec. 2, Georgetown announced Akinjo and teammate Josh LeBlanc were leaving the team, while CBS reported that LeBlanc and two other Georgetown players had been the subject of temporary restraining orders.

Georgetown later clarified that Akinjo was not involved, and the NCAA’s approval of a waiver for Akinjo to play immediately this season appeared to be another indication that some sort of adversity was out of Akinjo’s control at Georgetown.

But Akinjo said last week the off-court issues were unrelated to his decision.