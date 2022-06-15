Former UA assistant Book Richardson says he broke additional NCAA rules not in school's infractions case

Former Arizona assistant basketball coach Book Richardson said he broke NCAA rules on “several occasions” by providing impermissible benefits to UA targets during unofficial recruiting visits, actions that are not included in the school's still-pending NCAA infractions case, in an interview with The Athletic that was published Wednesday.

However, Richardson said two alleged payment streams that are in the school's infractions case "never happened," including $40,000 to obtain fraudulent academic credits and $10,000 a month from UA coach Sean Miller to former UA star Deandre Ayton.

Richardson declined to tell The Athletic what players received the impermissible benefits during unofficial visits to Tucson, which can not be paid for by the school or coaches under NCAA rules, and said the player himself often did not know. Richardson said he paid for the expenses himself.

"If someone came on campus and they were hungry, yeah," Richardson told the Athletic. "Am I going to put some gas in your tank? I'm going to fill you up. You need a hotel room? I got it. I'll take care of your airline tickets. Is that illegal (with regard to NCAA rules)? One hundred percent, it's illegal. And I own that."

In the NCAA’s Notice of Allegations released in March 2021, Richardson was named in two Level I charges: One for taking $20,000 from aspiring agent Christian Dawkins in exchange for steering UA players toward Dawkins' agency for professional representation, and another for paying $40,000 to obtain fraudulent academic credit to ensure a player would be eligible.

While Richardson denied Ayton was paid, during a May 2109 federal trial, prosecutors played a wiretapped phone call in which Richardson told Dawkins that Miller had “bought” Ayton by paying $10,000 a month.

Richardson acknowledged to The Athletic that it was his voice on the tapes but insisted the payments never happened, noting that the FBI did not produce evidence during trial that they did.

Of the $20,000 he admitted to taking from Dawkins, Richardson told federal agents he planned to give it to the mother of UA recruiting target Jahvon Quinerly — but told The Athletic he actually spent some on a trip to Spain with his wife and planned to spend some to pay for Quinerly and his family to make an unofficial trip to Arizona before he was arrested in September 2017 (Quinerly would have been eligible for a paid official visit that fall, however).

Having touched on other issues in his life since his 2017 arrest in his podcast and other interviews since leaving Arizona, Richardson recounted to The Athletic things such as his three-month 2019 stint in a federal prison, the suicidal thoughts he had after being released and an awkward greeting with Miller at a 2019 club-ball event.

