Former UA assistant Book Richardson says he broke NCAA rules, but denies paying for academic credit

Former Arizona assistant coach Book Richardson told The Athletic (subscription required) there were “several occasions” he broke NCAA rules by providing impermissible benefits to UA recruits during unofficial visits to Tucson, but denied paying $40,000 to obtain fraudulent academic credit as charged in the NCAA’s still-pending infractions case.

In the NCAA’s Notice of Allegations, Richardson was named in two Level I charges: One for taking $20,000 from aspiring agent Christian Dawkins in exchange for steering UA players toward the agency for professional representation, and another for paying $40,000 to obtain fraudulent academic credit.

Richardson also denied former UA standout Deandre Ayton was paid, even though federal prosecutors in a May 2019 trial played a wiretapped phone call in which Richardson said former UA coach Sean Miller had “bought” Ayton by paying $10,000 a month.

Richardson acknowledged to The Athletic that it was his voice on the tapes but insisted the payments never happened, noting that the FBI did not produce evidence during trial that they did.

Of the $20,000 he admitted to taking from Dawkins, Richardson told federal agents he planned to give it to the mother of UA recruiting target Jahvon Quinerly — but told The Athletic he actually spent some on a trip to Spain with his wife and planned to spend some to pay for Quinerly and his family to make an unofficial trip to Arizona before he was arrested in September 2017 (Quinerly would have been eligible for a paid official visit that fall, however).

Having touched on other issues in his life since his 2017 arrest in his podcast and other interviews since leaving Arizona, Richardson recounted to The Athletic things such as his three-month 2019 stint in a federal prison, the suicidal thoughts he had after being released and an awkward greeting with Miller at a 2019 club-ball event.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

