NEW YORK — Former Arizona Wildcats assistant coach Book Richardson has been sentenced to three months in prison and two years of probation for his role in the college basketball bribery scandal.
Richardson, the first coach sentenced to jail time, has a surrender date of July 18. He must also forfeit $20,000 he accepted in payments.
"I do believe this is a serious crime," U.S. District Court Judge Edgardo Ramos said in making his ruling. "It went beyond violating NCAA rules. … It wasn't a one-off. It wasn't a one-and-only thing. It took place over several months. At one point it was Mr. Richardson who initiated (payment of) a bribe."
Ramos said the UA was a victim, as the school indicated in a pre-sentencing victim impact statement.
"I do believe that the University of Arizona was victimized by the crime," Ramos said. "It caused several athletes to decommit from the university" and it led to "an additional (NCAA) investigation that may have some implications for the university."
Outside the courthouse, Richardson — wearing a dark suit and flanked by his wife — said his actions were a mistake.
“I want to apologize to the University of Arizona, President (Robert C.) Robbins for everything that’s happened," Richardson said. "Just knowing who I am and it was a mistake that happened because it was a mistake; it wasn’t a conduct that’s natural and normal. And I think my former players, I think my family will attest to that. And again any student-athlete that I hurt, any student-athlete I put in a bad way, I apologize sincerely. And I’m always going to be their coach, I’m always going to be their uncle and to some of them I’ll be their dad. And unfortunately this happened and hopefully we can build something positive from it.”
In January, Richardson accepted a plea agreement in which he pleaded guilty to a federal funds bribery charge while four other charges were dismissed. The circumstances for his charge carried a sentencing range of 18-24 months, while a probation officer had recommended three months.
Richardson's attorney, Craig Mordock, had argued for a probation-only sentence, which is what former USC coach Tony Bland received in his sentencing on Wednesday. However, Richardson admitted accepting $20,000 — nearly $14,000 more than Bland, and prosecutors argued that he acted to steer UA players toward aspiring agent Christian Dawkins by setting up a meeting with the cousin of then-Wildcats standout Rawle Alkins.
Asked if it was fair that coaches were going to prison, Richardson said: “I can’t really answer that. I can only attest for what I did and that’s it.”
Secretly recorded wiretaps featuring Richardson were played in the recently concluded federal trial against Dawkins and co-conspirator Munish Sood. In one, Richardson asked for more money so he can pay a recruit's parent. In another, he promises to deliver Alkins and others to Dawkins for representation. In one wiretap, Richardson told Dawkins that UA coach Sean Miller "bought" former UA star Deandre Ayton for $10,000 a month.
Richardson was asked Thursday if Miller knew whether players were being paid.
"You gotta ask him that," Richardson said. "He’s not on trial, I was on trial.”
Prosecutors said Richardson abused his role as a coach and mentor by agreeing to steer his players to Dawkins' company without their knowledge.
“The student-athletes did not know Mr. Richardson was taking money for that purpose," prosecutors Noah Solowiejczyk said. "He was taking secret bribes. … His job was to look out for them. He was doing the opposite.”