Former UA center Dusan Ristic still loves Tucson ... and his basketball life in Europe

When exiting the McKale Center floor for the final time in his four-year career with the Arizona Wildcats in March 2018, Serbian center Dusan Ristic memorably ripped off his jersey to reveal a T-shirt proclaiming "Dusan Loves Tucson."

Four years later, Ristic expressed the same kind of sentiment. Only this time, he did so by willingly cramming his 7-foot frame into a Turkish Airlines exit-row seat for over 12 hours on the way from Los Angeles to Istanbul, part of a grueling return from Tucson to Serbia last week that also included two other flights and an unscheduled 24-hour layover in Turkey.

"I just got to Belgrade this morning, actually," Ristic said last Tuesday, two days after he left Tucson. "It was it was a quite long trip for me. I’m super, super sleepy and jet-lagged."

But also, happy.

Ristic had finally made it back to Tucson for the first time since he left the Wildcats in 2018, with his plans to return in 2020 having been scuttled because of COVID-19 shutdowns.

This time, Ristic said he spent three days in Los Angeles with his girlfriend, then nearly a week in Tucson meeting friends, family and the current Wildcats, before returning to Serbia to prepare for national team play in FIBA World Cup qualifiers and EuroBasket 2022. He will then return to the top-level Spanish ACB league with Urbas Fuenlabrada, which announced Saturday he has re-signed for a second season.

Despite all that fatigue, Ristic reflected on the trip and his future in an interview with the Star.

Were you just on vacation here or did you do anything basketball-wise?

A: "Yeah, I actually had a couple of workouts with the coaches. They really welcomed me. Obviously the coaching staff is different now than when I played for Arizona, but they offered me a chance to do skill workouts. I also worked out with Coach Rounds (strength coach Chris Rounds, who was on hand during Ristic’s UA career) in the weight room and he was really great. It was a great way to remind myself how it helped to be in Arizona and work out.

Which of the coaches did you get to meet?

A: "I knew Jack (Murphy) because we played NAU (when Murphy was the Lumberjacks’ head coach) and when he was recruiting European players, he would ask me for an opinion or something like that. So I've been in touch with him for some time. I think everybody else was pretty new to me but again, I really had a great time meeting all of them. I also met Coach Tommy (Lloyd)."

What was your take on Tommy? Everybody knows he has pretty strong ties internationally and knows FIBA and the European leagues.

A: “We had a brief communication because the next day, he went recruiting. But I had a chance to watch one of their team workouts and he was there. We talked about basketball a little bit, different styles between Europe and college, and about all the European and international players he has.

“It was really nice to meet him. Obviously he's a great basketball mind, great guy. Also, it was a little bit different to see the team with six or seven international players. When I was there, we (only had me) and Lauri (Markkanen, of Finland), Keanu Pinder (of Australia) and Deandre (Ayton, of the Bahamas). But as long as it helps the team win games and everything. I think it's a good thing.”

When you watched the practice, did you see any styles or philosophies that you’ve seen with teams you’ve been on?

A: "It wasn’t really practice. It was more individual workouts but I liked his style. All the coaches were involved and working hard with their players. It’s definitely still a place where players come to get better and have a better chance to play pro basketball.”

Did you get to watch or talk with Filip Borovicanin, the Wildcats’ Serbian freshman wing?

A: "We went to lunch a couple of times. From what I learned, he's a really great kid. He’s eager to learn, he works hard. I think he's gonna be good player. I'm not sure if or how much he will play right away — it's up to him to prove to prove himself right now — but he definitely he has a talent. A really good body. He's skilled for his size. He's gonna get better just practicing with the team and with coach rounds. I don't know when but he will he will be able to produce.”

Did you get a chance to see other friends around town? I remember you had a couple of families that semi-adopted you when you were here.

A: "Yeah, I was actually staying with one of one of them, my really close friends, and also I've had a chance to see a lot of other people. I actually went to Phoenix one day to see some other people that I'm still close to. Of the players, I had a chance to meet with Talbott (Denny), because I think he's was the only one there now from when I was in Tucson.

"And I got a chance to visit some places around the campus and the city, visit some of the restaurants. It was just, again, a really great experience for me. I was able to remind myself what my college days looked like. Really felt great."

Was there a restaurant or two that you had to get to?

A: "I missed Mexican food. So I went to Guadalajara Grill and El Charro. Baja Café (for breakfast) but mostly Mexican foods."

You already played a couple of (World Cup) qualifying games with Serbia. You have more of those and then Eurobasket in September, and Spain next season?

A: "With the national team, we're gonna have World Cup qualifying games against Greece and Turkey in late August, and then after that the European Championship, which is a pretty a big deal in Europe. A lot of people are watching that.

“I think I will have a chance to fight for a roster spot. (Denver Nuggets center Nikola) Jokic will be on our team this time and I'm gonna have an opportunity to practice against him every day in the training camp. It’s gonna be a really great experience for me and a great opportunity to make the team and play with the best players in Europe.

“As far as my team (Fuenlabrada), they offered me a contract extension and I am now officially returning back.”

The ACB is a really good league. Have you enjoyed playing in that?

A: "I've had a chance to play in probably the top five European leagues: Adriatic League, VTB Russian League, Italian league and now the ACB. The ACB League is definitely the best European League and probably the best competition outside of the NBA. That's not just my opinion, but also of the coaches and players. Playing there last year was a great thing because the teas are really good quality. You don't really have bad players there. There’s a lot of Americans, former college stars or former NBA players and you get the chance to play against Real Madrid and Barcelona, teams that arguably could compete against the NBA teams.

“And from a life perspective, it's a great country to live in. I've really had a great time. I love Spanish culture and the people and the food.

“Fuenlabrada is a part of Madrid. Like Marana and Tucson. Especially from the States, a lot of people go to Barcelona. Barcelona is great — don't get me wrong — but Barcelona is more a party city, with the vibe, the coast and everything but Madrid is a really classy city. I just love it there. The architecture, the people and the restaurants are amazing. They have a lot of a lot of nice parks. After my practices, me and my girlfriend always go to downtown Madrid. It's really beautiful."

So you’re in a good place basketball-wise. But especially since you have played against guys from the NBA, do you ever want to try to get there at some point?