Former UA coach Sean Miller 'excited to move forward' after IARP rules on Wildcats' infractions case

Arizona will not have to serve an additional postseason ban as a result of the Independent Accountability Resolution Process ruling Wednesday that wrapped up the school's long-running NCAA infractions case.

In finding Arizona guilty of three Level I (most serious) charges, all tied to former UA assistant coach Book Richardson, the IARP handed Arizona a three-year probation and a fine of $5,000 plus 1% of the men's basketball budget. It also handed a 10-year show-cause order to Richardson and a two-year show-cause to former assistant coach Mark Phelps.

The IARP did not penalize former UA coach Sean Miller except to say his coaching record must reflect vacated wins from the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.

Arizona will have to vacate all regular-season and Pac-12 Tournament wins from the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons in which former UA guard Rawle Alkins participated, as well as all the regular-season and Pac-12 Tournament wins — plus the two 2017 preseason exhibition games in Spain in which former UA forward Keanu Pinder played.

The IARP accepted all of UA's self-imposed sanctions, adding only a seven-week ban on recruiting communication for current UA coaches during the 2022-23 academic year and a reduction of two days of in-person recruiting in 2022-23.

Among UA's self-imposed recruiting sanctions was a loss of one scholarship for 2022-23 or 2023-24. The Wildcats are currently one under the maximum of 13.

In a statement, UA officials said they were happy to see the process end.

"While many of these allegations predated current athletics staff, we are appreciative of this process coming to an end after five years," athletic director Dave Heeke said. "Our athletics department will continue to maintain a culture of compliance as we live the Wildcat Way and develop academic, athletic and life champions."

Added UA president Robert C. Robbins: "We are pleased to have reached the end of this process with the NCAA and have great confidence in our athletics leadership. The basketball program, under Tommy Lloyd, is in great hands and I look forward to another highly successful season."

The IARP found Arizona committed the three Richardson-related Level I violations, plus four Level II violations and three Level III violations.

Miller 'excited to move forward'

Miller, who was fired by Arizona in April 2021 and is now the head coach at Xavier, initially had faced a charge of lack of head coach responsibility.

In a statement released Wednesday, Miller said he was "glad everything is finally finished."

"I am excited to move forward," he said. "I’d like to thank my wife Amy and my entire family, President Hanycz and (athletic director) Greg Christopher for their support through the completion of this process."

Said Christopher: "We are glad this matter is now behind Sean. All focus now is on the season ahead."

Strategy pays off

In October 2020, the UA made the strategic decision to request that its infractions case move off the standard NCAA resolution track and into the IARP.

Arizona self-imposed a one-year postseason ban during the pandemic-altered 2020-21 season. It also self-imposed the one-scholarship loss, a two-week ban on campus recruiting visits in March 2022 (when the Wildcats were busy in the NCAA Tournament anyway) and a 10% reduction in campus recruiting visits and 15-day in-person recruiting days during the 2021-22 season.

The Wildcats had initially faced five Level I charges, some stemming from the federal investigation into college basketball that became public in September 2017. Arizona faced one Level I charge for academic misconduct by Richardson and Phelps, plus one for Richardson taking $20,000 in bribes from an agent in exchange for steering Wildcat players to the agent for professional representation, a charge Richardson admitted to during federal proceedings.

UA also faced a Level I charge for Phelps’ alleged efforts to cover up a $500 loan he gave a player, along with Level I charges for Miller’s failure to monitor and for UA’s lack of control as an institution.

Arizona was also facing four secondary violations, including a Level II charge against Phelps for loaning a player $500, a Level III charge against Phelps for asking a current player to help recruit, a Level II charge against the swimming and diving program for preferential treatment and impermissible tryouts and a Level II charge against swim coach Augie Busch for lack of head coaching responsibility.

Busch was not penalized on Wednesday, though one assistant coach was hit with a one-year show cause and the program received a one-week ban on official visits and a 1% reduction on official visits.

"I appreciate the consideration throughout this process," Busch said Wednesday. "Head coach control and adherence to NCAA rules are top priorities for me and will remain so in the future."

Precedents paved the way

The IARP, a semi-independent group of attorneys and investigators that was created in the wake of the FBI’s investigation into college basketball to handle complex NCAA infractions cases, had set precedents that it would not penalize current players of a program on the court.

Now disbanded but still finishing up unresolved cases, the IARP had previously finished three of the six cases it accepted and did not issue a postseason ban to any of them. However, Kansas and LSU still have IARP cases that remain pending and both are facing multiple Level I charges: LSU has seven while Kansas has five.

In its ruling Wednesday, the IARP said it was intentional in not penalizing current UA players and gave "significant weight" to Arizona's self-imposed penalties, especially the postseason ban during the COVID season of 2020-21.

"This postseason ban was self-imposed by the institution in December 2020, at a time when the men’s basketball program was having a successful season," the IARP wrote. "The NCAA membership has acknowledged the significance of this self- imposed penalty, and the hearing panel encourages NCAA member institutions to critically examine meaningful and proactive self-imposed penalties based on their evaluation of the severity of the violations."

In November, the IARP handed Louisville a two-year probation and several other minor penalties. The IARP’s hearing panel ultimately did not discipline former Louisville coach Rick Pitino nor place an NCAA Tournament ban on the Cardinals, after the school faced six NCAA allegations, including a Level 1 (most serious) charge involving the recruitment of Brian Bowen.

Instead, Louisville was handed a $5,000 fine, recruiting restrictions and a two-year probation. In December 2021, the IARP issued a one-year probation and a scholarship loss to N.C. State. In September, it levied a three-year probation but no ban for Memphis.

Lloyd 'happy'

Lloyd said Wednesday that he was "happy for our basketball program." The Wildcats are ranked No. 9 nationally and headed for a Saturday night showdown against No. 6 Tennessee.

"President Robbins and Dave Heeke made it clear to me when I accepted this position how important a culture of compliance is at the University of Arizona," Lloyd said. "I am thankful that our program can continue competing for championships and representing Arizona."

Lloyd replaced Miller after the 2020-21 season, though the fact that Miller was not penalized and found to have promoted compliance indicates the move did not influence the IARP's decision.

As with Louisville, which fired Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich, Arizona changed its basketball staffing significantly since its infractions case began; and the only coaching staff member who has remained is associate head coach Jack Murphy, who has longtime ties to the school and former UA coach Lute Olson.

Still, Stu Brown, an Atlanta-based attorney who works with schools on NCAA infractions cases, told the Star in March 2021 that the NCAA’s original NOA "clearly positioned the case as Level I aggravated for the university" based on the five Level I charges and aggravating factors that include president Robert Robbins and athletic Dave Heeke having "compromised the integrity of the investigation."

However, the IARP's decision made no mention of anything involving Heeke or Robbins.

UA’s case began with charges carried over from the federal investigation into college basketball. After the federal proceedings were finished in 2019 – resulting in Richardson serving a three-month stint in federal prison – the NCAA incorporated the federal findings into its own investigation.

In October 2020, the NCAA sent Arizona a Notice of Allegations, signaling the NCAA had finished its investigation. The school than requested the case be moved to the IARP.