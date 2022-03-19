 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former UA coach Sean Miller returning to Xavier, per reports
top story editor's pick

Former UA coach Sean Miller returning to Xavier, per reports

Sean Miller is the new head coach at Xavier.

Sean Miller is headed back to his old school.

The former UA coach will be named the new head coach at Xavier, multiple national reports said on Saturday. It's the school Miller coached from 2004-09, before he was hired by the Arizona Wildcats. He was also a Musketeers assistant from 2001-04.

Miller will replace Travis Steele, who was fired earlier this week.

According to CBS Sports' Matt Norlander, Miller chose returning to Xavier over a "standing offer" from South Carolina, which fired coach Frank Martin last week. Miller has long been complimentary of Xavier, the school that gave him his first head coaching job. 

In a Feb. 16 on the "Aaron Torres Sports Podcast," Miller said he was "incredibly fortunate" to be associated with the school.

"There aren’t 20 places in America that support their basketball program better than Xavier University," he said. "It's always been in place. That’s why seemingly every coach who coaches there is successful."

Miller coached at Arizona from 2009-21. On the court, Miller won five Pac-12 championships and took the Wildcats to three NCAA Tournament Elite Eights over his tenure, the last in 2015. The Wildcats also would have likely made the 2020 and 2021 NCAA Tournaments, but the 2020 event was canceled, and the school self-imposed a postseason ban for '21 because of its ongoing NCAA infractions case.

The NCAA has hit the UA with five Level I infractions, one of which says Miller failed to monitor two assistant coaches accused of academic misconduct and improper recruiting inducements. The case was turned over to the Independent Accountability Review Process at the UA’s request, and is still pending.

It's unclear how Xavier plans to address Miller's NCAA situation. The coach said earlier this year that a resolution would "100%" come this offseason. 

“And once that conclusion is there, everyone in fact will finally take one final deep breath and move on, look back and learn from it,” he said. “It’s something that I regret almost every day. … You try to … you learn from every circumstance, be better at moving forward and see good in everything. …

“Look, a lot has happened and there are certain things I could’ve done a lot better. There are certain things that all of us that were a part of this September 2017 moment in time wish that they could’ve gotten right or better. But what you try to do is just be patient in your own world, learn from it, move forward and know that at the end of the day, the facts already have come out — but they will. And I think when everybody judges it — maybe it’ll take as much as a decade to go by and look back on it — I think they’ll see for truly what it was and not … I don’t even know the word … the hysteria that you want to just pile on certain people.”

Miller remained in Tucson after his dismissal, where he became a frequent presence on “Field of 68” podcasts and YouTube shows.

Miller co-hosted the program with his brother, Archie, who spent the year idle in Tucson after being fired by Indiana. Archie Miller was named coach of Rhode Island on Friday.

