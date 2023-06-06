Aari McDonald's third season with the Atlanta Dream has come to a screeching halt.
The former Arizona standout suffered an injury during the Dream's 92-87 loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Friday. On Tuesday morning, after getting an MRI, she learned she has a torn labrum.
McDonald is expected to be out for 3-4 weeks.
She played 26 minutes in that game, scoring five points, grabbing two rebounds and dishing seven assists.
McDonald started Atlanta's first five games this season as veteran Danielle Robinson was out with an injury and had a left knee arthroscopy last week. McDonald is averaging 6.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists (15th in the WNBA) in 28.8 minutes per game.