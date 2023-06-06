Aari McDonald's third season with the Atlanta Dream has come to a screeching halt.

The former Arizona standout suffered an injury during the Dream's 92-87 loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Friday. On Tuesday morning, after getting an MRI, she learned she has a torn labrum.

McDonald is expected to be out for 3-4 weeks.

She played 26 minutes in that game, scoring five points, grabbing two rebounds and dishing seven assists.