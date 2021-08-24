Former UNC, Kansas assistant Steve Robinson to join Arizona Wildcats' coaching staff

The new staff appears well-rounded: Fois, 34, is known for improving players, Murphy, 42, is a former head coach who is also known for tireless recruiting. And Robinson now brings decades of experience with perennial powerhouse teams.

After Terry left last week to become the head coach of the Denver Nuggets' G League team, Lloyd indicated he would consider hiring a veteran assistant coach to fill Terry's spot.

“We will definitely have somebody in place by the time we get ripping and roaring here in a few weeks,” Lloyd said.

The Wildcats have two support-staffers already with fulltime college coaching experience: player relations director Jason Gardner, who recently served as the head coach at IUPUI; and special assistant TJ Benson, who was an assistant at Grand Canyon. But the staff overall is relatively young and Lloyd is a first-year head coach.

Fois' hiring is not official yet, but Lloyd said he has identified Fois as his choice pending the hiring process, which appears to also involve Fois' work visa, since he is an Italian citizen.

The Wildcats are scheduled to open full-length practices in late September, then hold their Red-Blue Game on Oct. 2. Their regular season is scheduled to start on Nov. 9 against NAU.