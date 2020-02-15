Former Wildcat Aaron Gordon loses slam dunk contest to Miami's Derrick Jones Jr.

In the final round, Gordon used Magic teammate Markelle Fultz, who lobbed the ball off the side of the backboard for Gordon to finish with a one-handed reverse dunk. Once the round went into a dunk-off, Jones' windmill dunk from the free throw line was what crowned the Heat guard the dunk title, despite Gordon dunking over 7-foot-5-inch center Tacko Fall. The judges scored Jones a perfect 50 points, but gave Gordon a score of 47.

"A highway robbery has taken place in Chicago," said TNT analyst Reggie Miller during the broadcast.

Gordon wasn't satisfied with the outcome of the dunk contest either.

"What did I get? A 47? Come on, man. What are we doing?" Gordon said. “I did 5 straight 50s. That should be a wrap, it’s over. Who’s running the show?"

Since the dunk contest first started in 1984, an Arizona Wildcat has yet to win the title.

