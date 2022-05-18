 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former Wildcat Aaron Gordon to appear in Adam Sandler's Netflix movie 'Hustle'

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, left, and Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder, right, during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

 Matt York

For the second time during his NBA career, Aaron Gordon will have a role in a basketball movie. 

The former Arizona Wildcat is set to appear in Adam Sandler's Netflix movie, "Hustle," which will release this summer. 

Sandler, the main character who plays an NBA scout for the Philadelphia 76ers, travels the world searching for the next elite international prospect. In the movie, Sandler comes across Bo Cruz, who is played by Gordon's Denver Nuggets teammate Juancho Hernangomez, in Madrid. The plot of the movie is Sandler discovering a hidden gem in Spain, with hopes of evolving the Spanish big man into an NBA player. 

Other NBA players in the movie include Anthony Edwards, Jordan Clarkson, Boban Marjanovic, Trae Young, Khris Middleton, Kyle Lowry, Seth Curry, Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle. Notable supporting actors in Hustle are Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall, Ben Foster, Jaleel White, Julius "Dr. J" Erving and Inside the NBA's Kenny Smith. 

People are also reading…

This will mark the second movie of Gordon's acting career. He also played "Casper" in Kyrie Irving's "Uncle Drew" movie.  

Hustle will be available to stream on Netflix on June 8. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US Soccer reaches equal pay agreement for men and women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News