Former Wildcat Aaron Gordon to appear in Adam Sandler's Netflix movie 'Hustle'

For the second time during his NBA career, Aaron Gordon will have a role in a basketball movie.

The former Arizona Wildcat is set to appear in Adam Sandler's Netflix movie, "Hustle," which will release this summer.

Sandler, the main character who plays an NBA scout for the Philadelphia 76ers, travels the world searching for the next elite international prospect. In the movie, Sandler comes across Bo Cruz, who is played by Gordon's Denver Nuggets teammate Juancho Hernangomez, in Madrid. The plot of the movie is Sandler discovering a hidden gem in Spain, with hopes of evolving the Spanish big man into an NBA player.

Other NBA players in the movie include Anthony Edwards, Jordan Clarkson, Boban Marjanovic, Trae Young, Khris Middleton, Kyle Lowry, Seth Curry, Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle. Notable supporting actors in Hustle are Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall, Ben Foster, Jaleel White, Julius "Dr. J" Erving and Inside the NBA's Kenny Smith.

This will mark the second movie of Gordon's acting career. He also played "Casper" in Kyrie Irving's "Uncle Drew" movie.

Hustle will be available to stream on Netflix on June 8.

