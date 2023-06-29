Former Arizona guard Courtney Ramey posted graphics to social media indicating he will play for the Mitteldeutscher Basketball Club in Germany's top-level league next season.

"Living out my dream, my life is different," Ramey posted.

The team, also known for sponsorship reasons as Syntanics MBC, went 11-23 last season while starting five players with American backgrounds, according to Eurobasket.

Ramey has been unavailable for comment recently but appeared at the EYBL's Mesa stop in April to help his father coach a club-ball team not long after he had signed with Young Money Sports, a firm co-founded by rapper Lil Wayne.

“I’m a professional athlete now, so my mindset (this spring) was to find what agency I wanted to sign with, and that took a little minute because I wanted to sign with somebody who I feel could help me get my career started,” Ramey said then. “Once I was able to find my agent, I was kind of thrilled to be starting the process.”

Because of the deal, Ramey is not expected to play in the NBA Summer League along with a list of other former Wildcats that includes:

Chance Comanche, Kings (announced)

Cedric Henderson, Cavaliers (announced)

Justin Kier, Spurs (expected)

Christian Koloko, Raptors (under contract)

Bennedict Mathurin, Pacers (under contract)

Keanu Pinder, Suns (reported)

Brandon Randoph, Mavericks (announced)

Dalen Terry, Bulls (under contract)

Azuolas Tubelis, 76ers (under contract)