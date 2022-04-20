Former Wildcat Bendu Yeaney transferring to Oregon State

Bendu Yeaney has picked a new school, and — like another of her former UA teammates — she's staying in the Pac-12.

Yeaney will play her final college season at Oregon State, Yeaney posted to social media on Wednesday. The senior was a somewhat surprising addition to the NCAA transfer portal last week; she was a starter on a Wildcats team that made the program's first-ever Final Four in 2021, and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament this year.

Yeaney becomes the third Wildcat in as many days to pick a new school. Forward Gisela Sanchez announced Monday that she had committed to Kansas State, and Netty Vonleh said Tuesday she was bound for Colorado. Former Wildcats Semaj Smith, Koi Love and Derin Erodgan are still looking for new schools.

It's a homecoming of sorts for Yeaney, who grew up in Portland and attended St. Mary's Academy before committing to Indiana. She spent two seasons with the Hoosiers before transferring to the UA.

Yeaney averaged 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds for the UA during the 2020-21 season, then put up 6.3 points and 2.7 rebounds per game last season while playing more than 25 minutes per game.

