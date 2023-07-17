Cedric Henderson Jr. is a champion.

The Cleveland Cavaliers routed the Houston Rockets 99-78 for the NBA Summer League championship at Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday. Henderson, the former Arizona Wildcats small forward, tallied three points, one assist and one rebound in three minutes of action for the Cavs.

Henderson, who was a graduate transfer for the Wildcats this past season and averaged 8.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, was one of 11 former Wildcats playing at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Henderson's father, Cedric Henderson Sr., was drafted by the Cavaliers in the second round of the 1997 NBA Draft and played four seasons in Cleveland.