Former Wildcat Gabe York scores 7 points in NBA debut with Indiana Pacers

Gabe York's lifelong goal of playing in the NBA came to fruition on Saturday, when the combo guard made his association debut with the Indiana Pacers in their 133-120 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

York, who signed a two-way contract with the Pacers on Thursday, recorded seven points on 2 for 5 shooting from the field, two assists, one rebound and a block in 15 minutes off the bench in Philadelphia. York was awarded the game ball by the team after the game.

Gabe York received the game ball after finishing with 7 points and 2 assists in his NBA debut. 👏 pic.twitter.com/E3uUyAzA3Y — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) April 9, 2022

York's NBA debut was also a moment to reunite with former Arizona teammate T.J. McConnell, who had 12 points, six assists and three rebounds on Saturday.

"I haven't played with T.J. McConnell in eight years," York told the Indy Star leading up to Saturday. "I played with him at Arizona for three years, and to this day he's the same guy. Same guy as eight years ago that I last saw, last talked to, last hung out with."

York was initially supposed to make his NBA debut in December after signing a 10-day contract with the Orlando Magic, but entered the league's health and safety protocols following a positive COVID-19 test. York returned to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants and finished the season as one of the G League's top performers, averaging 21.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 34 games.

Since turning pro in 2016, York has played for Orlando Magic's G League teams, the Erie Bayhawks and the Lakeland Magic in 2018-19. Along the way, York played professionally overseas in Italy, Germany, Greece, France and Israel.

Now he can cross the NBA off his pro-playing career list. He'll have one more NBA game to play on Sunday, when the Pacers end the regular season in Brooklyn against the Nets. And he hopes to be around the NBA for the 2022-23 season, wherever that is.

"Got the NBA contract for a little bit," York said.

"Now next season is to try to stay in the NBA for a full season and get my mom to stop working."

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

