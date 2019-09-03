Kobi Simmons is about to enter his third season in the NBA and the combo guard will play for as many teams. The former Arizona Wildcat agreed to a one-year contract with the Charlotte Hornets Tuesday morning, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.
Simmons, 22, previously played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Memphis Grizzlies on two-way contracts after he went undrafted in 2017. Over the last two seasons, Simmons spent most of his time in the G League with the Memphis Hustle and Canton Charge.
The 6-foot-5 Simmons has averaged 5.9 points and 2.1 assists per game in the NBA. Now a member of the Hornets, Simmons will compete for a backup role on a team that features Malik Monk, Terry Rozier, Devonte' Graham, Nicolas Batum, Dwayne Bacon and Joe Chealey. Considering the number of returning players currently signed with Charlotte along with the addition of Rozier this offseason, Simmons will most likely remain on the bench until his number is called.
The Hornets' first preseason game will be against the Boston Celtics on Oct. 6 at 3 p.m.