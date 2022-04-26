Former Wildcat Koi Love transferring to USC

Koi Love is transferring to USC, the former Wildcat announced on her Instagram page on Tuesday.

Love spent one season with the Wildcats after transferring from Vanderbilt. While at Arizona, Love averaged 4.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while starting two of the Wildcats' 29 contests. She was at her best Feb. 6 against Oregon State, scoring 16 points in a 73-61 UA win.

Love is the fifth Wildcat to transfer so far this offseason, and the third to choose a school in the Pac-12. Forward Netty Vonleh is transferring to Colorado, while Bendu Yeaney is headed to Oregon State. Gisela Sanchez is off to Kansas State, while Semaj Smith is bound for San Jose State. Anna Gret Asi and Derin Erodgan have yet to announce their new schools.

USC finished 10th in the Pac-12 last season, coach Lindsay Gottlieb's first at the school.

