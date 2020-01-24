Former Wildcat Lauri Markkanen out 4-6 weeks with pelvis injury

Chicago Bulls standout forward Lauri Markkanen will be out four to six weeks with a right pelvis injury. The former Arizona Wildcat received an MRI at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago on Thursday, which showed Markkanen with a stress reaction of his pelvis.

The Bulls announced on Friday that Markkanen will resume basketball activities in approximately a month.

INJURY UPDATE:Lauri Markkanen underwent an MRI of his right hip at Rush Hospital on Jan. 23 which revealed an early stress reaction of his right pelvis. Following a period of rest, Markkanen will resume basketball related activities with a full return anticipated in 4-6 weeks. — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 24, 2020

Now in his third season in the NBA, Markkanen has averaged 15 points and 6.5 rebounds in 46 games this season. In Chicago's season-opening loss to Charlotte, Markkanen scored 35 points, the most by a Bull in a season debut since Michael Jordan in 1995. Markkanen has also made 101 3-pointers this season, the 14th player in NBA history to make over 100 3s in the first three seasons.

The Bulls announced "further updates will be provided as appropriate." The Bulls are 17-29 this season and 10th in the Eastern Conference standings.

