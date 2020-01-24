You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Former Wildcat Lauri Markkanen out 4-6 weeks with pelvis injury

Former Wildcat Lauri Markkanen out 4-6 weeks with pelvis injury

Doncic's big 3rd quarter leads Mavericks over Bulls 118-110

Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen (24) controls the ball as Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Dallas.

 Sam Hodde

Chicago Bulls standout forward Lauri Markkanen will be out four to six weeks with a right pelvis injury. The former Arizona Wildcat received an MRI at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago on Thursday, which showed Markkanen with a stress reaction of his pelvis. 

The Bulls announced on Friday that Markkanen will resume basketball activities in approximately a month. 

Now in his third season in the NBA, Markkanen has averaged 15 points and 6.5 rebounds in 46 games this season. In Chicago's season-opening loss to Charlotte, Markkanen scored 35 points, the most by a Bull in a season debut since Michael Jordan in 1995. Markkanen has also made 101 3-pointers this season, the 14th player in NBA history to make over 100 3s in the first three seasons. 

The Bulls announced "further updates will be provided as appropriate." The Bulls are 17-29 this season and 10th in the Eastern Conference standings. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News