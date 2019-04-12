After three seasons, the Los Angeles Lakers and head coach Luke Walton have mutually parted ways. Walton still had two years remaining on his five-year contract.
Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka announced the decision Friday afternoon just days after Magic Johnson abruptly stepped down as president of basketball operations.
"We would like to thank Luke for his dedicated service over the last three years," said Pelinka in a press release. "We wish Luke and his family the best of luck moving forward."
Walton, a former Arizona Wildcat standout, was hired in 2016 and held a 98-148 record over three seasons at the helm. During Walton's tenure, the Lakers fell short of making the NBA playoffs including the 2019 season after signing marquee free agent LeBron James to a four-year, $154 million deal.
"I want to thank Jeanie Buss and the Buss family for giving me the opportunity to coach the Lakers," said Walton. "This franchise and the city will always be special to me and my family."
Ex-UA standout Miles Simon and Tucson native Jesse Mermuys were also assistant coaches on Walton's staff in LA, although their employment status with the Lakers hasn't been revealed.
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr weighed in on Walton parting ways with LA and believes the Lakers are "losing one of the best human beings in the NBA," the UA icon told The Athletic's Anthony Slater.
Walton was an assistant coach on Kerr's staff in Golden State from 2014-16 and won the 2015 NBA title along with helping the Warriors to a 73-9 regular season record in 2016. Walton became the interim head coach for the Warriors in 2016 and held a 39-4 record before Kerr returned to the sideline full time.
"They're losing a guy that knows the game just as well as anybody I've ever met. ... I feel for Luke," said Kerr.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is a "strong frontrunner" to replace Walton along with Philadelphia 76ers assistant Monty Williams. Lue and James won the 2016 NBA championship together in Cleveland.
The Star will provide more updates later.