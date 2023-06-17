Miles Simon has made his way back to Arizona, except his new gig is in Phoenix instead of Tucson.

Simon will join the Phoenix Suns coaching staff led by former Los Angeles Lakers boss Frank Vogel, who replaced fired head coach Monty Williams earlier this month. NBA insider Chris Haynes reported the Suns hiring Simon on Saturday.

Simon, who led the Arizona Wildcats to the program's only national championship in 1997, is joining his second NBA team since starting his NBA coaching career in 2017. Simon was initially hired by former UA star and Lakers head coach Luke Walton, but after Walton was fired in 2019, Simon was retained by Vogel.

In the 2020 season, Simon — and former Arizona walk-on Quinton Crawford — helped coach the Lakers to an NBA championship at the pandemic-influenced "bubble" in Orlando. In the last two seasons, Simon served as head coach of the G League's South Bay Lakers.

Simon is one of several Lute Olson-coached ex-Wildcats coaching in the NBA, along with Steve Kerr (Golden State Warriors), Bruce Fraser (Golden State Warriors), Joseph Blair (Washington Wizards), Jason Terry (Utah Jazz) and Walton (Cleveland Cavaliers); Tucson native and former UA director of basketball operations Jesse Mermuys is also an assistant with the Orlando Magic.