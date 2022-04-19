Former Wildcat Netty Vonleh transferring to Colorado

For the second time in as many days, a former Arizona women's basketball player has committed to a new school.

Netty Vonleh won't be going far.

The forward committed to Colorado, she posted to social media on Tuesday. A four-star recruit out of Portland who ESPN once rated as the ninth-best forward prospect in her class, Vonleh spent one season with the Wildcats, averaging 4.1 points and 1.6 rebounds per game.

Vonleh's decision comes one day after forward Gisela Sanchez announced she was signing with Kansas State.

The Wildcats are in the middle of an offseason roster overhaul. Vonleh, Sanchez, Bendu Yeaney, Semaj Smith, Koi Love and Derin Erodgan all entered the transfer portal following Arizona's second-round NCAA Tournament loss to North Carolina, and Taylor Chavez opted to graduate and start a career rather than return for a final season.

Coach Adia Barnes may not replace them all. In a news conference last week, she said she may keep the roster at 13 scholarship players rather than the typical 15. Even if she does, Arizona's coach is likely to use the transfer portal to fill some vacant spots before welcoming the highest-rated recruiting class in program history this summer.

"If you have 15, you’re going to lose five,” Barnes said last week. “There’s just not enough time (to utilize 15 players). My magic number would probably be 13. I don’t know if we’ll ever have 15 again. There’s literally not enough minutes to go around.”

