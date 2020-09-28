Former Wildcat Nnaji has improved his game, now he must prove it to NBA execs

During his lone season with the Arizona Wildcats in 2019-20, Zeke Nnaji took only 17 3-pointers and made five of them.

With time on his side — lots and lots of COVID-era time — maybe that changes now.

“I’m shooting the ball extremely well,” Nnaji said Monday, during an NBA Combine media interview via Zoom. “I think teams are going to be shocked when they see how I shoot the ball or definitely be pleasantly surprised.”

Like his fellow NBA Draft prospects, Nnaji will have had a full eight months to reinvent himself by the time the draft actually happens.

Two months after the Wildcats’ season ended on March 12, the 6-11 forward from Minnesota moved to Las Vegas to begin working out in advance of what was supposed to be the June 25 NBA Draft.

Then it became the Probably-in-August NBA Draft. Then the Oct. 15 NBA Draft. And now, the Nov. 18 NBA Draft.

“This whole situation is so weird,” Nnaji said. “I really think this is a really unprecedented time, but we’ve just got to make the most of it, and we’re all working our butts off to get better and be ready. … I’m thankful for this time that we have off because I’m working to get better every single day.”