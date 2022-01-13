Former Wildcat signee KJ Simpson's 17 points not enough for Colorado in Arizona's 76-55 win

Simpson later hit a 3 to cut UA’s lead to 29-24 with 2:44 left. He finished the first half scoring his 14 points on 4-for-7 shooting from the field while hitting all five free throws he took.

Earlier, Arizona looked like it would run away from Colorado quickly. UA kept the Buffaloes scoreless for the first three minutes and 16 seconds of the game, with Simpson scoring Colorado’s first points off two free throws.

Through the first four minutes of the game, the Buffaloes missed all five field goals they took and had three turnovers. They didn’t score from the field until Eli Parquet made a short layup with 14:08 left in the first half, before Colorado began to make it a game until Arizona pulled away over the final nine minutes of the game.

"I think we started out the game with good effort and then we kind of let our guard down a little bit," UA coach Tommy Lloyd said. "We got stagnant on offense and there was some questionable decision-making, and defensively we just lost our effort.