Former Wildcat T.J. McConnell undergoes potential season-ending hand surgery

Indiana Pacers guard and ex-Arizona Wildcats standout T.J. McConnell underwent surgery this week to repair torn ligaments in his right hand and is expected to miss 'several months', according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski also added that the injury could sideline McConnell for the rest of the 2021-22 regular season.

Through the first month and a half of the NBA season, McConnell was averaging 8.4 points, 4.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game with the Pacers, mostly coming in off the bench.

McConnell scored a season-high 21 points back on Nov. 11 in Indiana's win over the Utah Jazz, but hadn't scored more than 10 points in 11 games since then.