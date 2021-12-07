 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Wildcat T.J. McConnell undergoes potential season-ending hand surgery
Arizona Wildcats in the NBA

Former Wildcat T.J. McConnell undergoes potential season-ending hand surgery

Bulls Pacers Basketball

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) shoots in front of Chicago Bulls guard Garrett Temple (17) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

 Michael Conroy

Indiana Pacers guard and ex-Arizona Wildcats standout T.J. McConnell underwent  surgery this week to repair torn ligaments in his right hand and is expected to miss 'several months', according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski also added that the injury could sideline McConnell for the rest of the 2021-22 regular season. 

Through the first month and a half of the NBA season, McConnell was averaging  8.4 points, 4.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game with the Pacers, mostly coming in off the bench. 

McConnell scored a season-high 21 points back on Nov. 11 in Indiana's win over the Utah Jazz, but hadn't scored more than 10 points in 11 games since then.

The ex-Arizona point guard left last week's game against Atlanta with the wrist injury after logging just three minutes and did not return to action. 

McConnell signed a 4-year/$35 million deal with the Pacers back in August.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski hit another NFL Milestone vs Falcons

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News