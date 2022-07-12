Former Wildcats Dalen Terry, Christian Koloko clash at NBA Summer League

LAS VEGAS — They were teammates for two seasons at Arizona. They both signed up to play for Sean Miller, but ended their college careers with Tommy Lloyd.

They both had to digest the reality of a self-imposed postseason ban and the season coming to an end in the regular season, because of the UA's infraction case. A year later, they finally experienced the thrill — and disappointment — of the NCAA Tournament.

Heck, they even went through a global pandemic together.

But in the Chicago Bulls' 93-83 win over the Toronto Raptors to begin Tuesday's slate at NBA Summer League, Dalen Terry and Christian Koloko were opponents.

"It was cool, but it was a little weird," Terry said. "I had to give the scouting report up on film today, because I know him the best. But it was good to play against my old teammate. ... That's my dog, I love him."

Added Terry: "When we were at the free-throw line, I was like, 'Man, this is crazy. We're on an NBA court now.'"

Terry, a first-round pick by the Bulls, ended the game with 14 points on 4-for-6 shooting, five rebounds, two assists and three turnovers in 20 minutes. Koloko had a mild five points on 2-for-8 shooting, four rebounds and two turnovers.

Both Terry and Koloko struggled in the early minutes to start. Following Terry's first foul of the game for the Bulls, Koloko, the No. 33 overall pick by Toronto, missed his first three field-goal attempts near the basket. Fortunately for the Raptors, guard Dalano Banton scored 12 of the team's first 14 points, and the Raptors led 17-7 at the first timeout break. But Chicago ended the first quarter on a 17-2 run to lead 24-19. Terry had six points, including a highlight wrap-around lay-up, in the Bulls' run.

Terry finished the first half with 14 points on 4-for-5 shooting, three rebounds and one assist. He was also 6 for 7 from the free-throw line.

"That was his best basketball, because it wasn't about him, it was about the rest of his teammates. ... We trust him to make the right plays," Bulls Summer League head coach Johnny Bryant said of Terry. "Sometimes, he's trying to make the home-run play. When you watch this game, he just made the simple plays. ... We told Dalen to hit singles, not home runs every play."

Koloko, who was unavailable to talk after the game, was scoreless in the first half, but the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year had two rebounds and a block; he had three for the game.

"When he had those first couple blocks, I was like, 'I told ya'll, that's what he does,'" Terry said.

Koloko splashed a top-of-the-key 3-pointer with just over four minutes left in the third quarter for his first points of the game. Koloko was 0 for 5 from 3-point range during his Arizona career.

Terry and Koloko lined up directly across from each other during the pre-game dual national anthems for Canada and the U.S. Terry and Koloko both had a one-on-one matchup on a transition, but the play was signaled dead for out of bounds on the other end. Terry still attempted the lay-up, but Koloko got a hand on it to prevent the unofficial made basket, resulting in the two sharing a laugh together.

"Man, he wasn't trying to let me dunk it," Terry joked. "He knew I was about to take off. I knew he was going to do that when I seen him."

The Bulls continued their dominance in the second half, shooting 55% from the field and 18 for 28 from the free-throw line, while the Raptors were 5 for 9 from the charity stripe. Chicago advanced to 2-1 in Summer League, while the Raptors fell to 1-1.

Tuesday was also a twofer of sorts for Terry. It was also his 20th birthday.

Said Terry: "Worst birthday to have in Vegas."

Rim shots