Fouls frustrate Adia Barnes, Wildcats in NCAA tourney loss

“There are so many things that happened … that’s not even a factor,” she said. “The thing is, Lauren has never done that. She's been here two years, and she's never gotten a technical. I don't think any of us have. I think she was pumped and everything is a little bit tighter in these games."

As the teams traded baskets in the third quarter, Thomas committed two fouls during a 35-second span, giving her four for the game. The foul trouble became even more problematic in the final 10 minutes, when — facing a double-digit deficit and desperate for turnovers — the Wildcats pressed and trapped.

Thomas somehow managed to avoid getting called for a fifth foul.

“I was just telling myself; don’t foul, don’t foul,” Thomas said. "The ref said, 'Thomas, we don't want to give that you last foul,' so I tried to tone it down a little bit. Obviously I wanted to stay on the court as long as possible for my last game and try to help the team out as much as possible. Luckily, I didn't foul out."

Thomas managed a little smile and chuckle. Soon, the tears came. At the end of a frustrating night, Arizona's senior star didn't know whether to laugh or cry. So she did a little bit of both.