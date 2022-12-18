 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ARIZONA MEN'S BASKETBALL

Four-star 2024 guard Jamari Phillips commits to Arizona Wildcats

UA Arizona Wildcats basketball recruiting logo 2021

After visiting Arizona this weekend for its 75-70 win over Tennessee, four-star 2023 guard Jamari Phillips committed to the Wildcats.

Phillips, a 6-foot-3 guard from Modesto (Calif.) Christian, is the Wildcats' first commit in the class of 2024. He was offered a scholarship on Nov. 6 and was scheduled to visit UA this weekend along with club-ball teammate Carter Bryant, a 2024 forward that UA offered a scholarship to in June.

After his visit, Phillips made a relatively quick decision to commit midway through his junior season but told On3 he chose Arizona because of a mutual fit.

“I believe in the coaching staff and they believe in me," Phillips told On3. "I can see myself going there and being really successful in that program. I know it’s going to feel like home. 

“When it’s my time to come in, I’m going to make the best of it and really go after it.”

While Phillips is rated a four-star player, he had a number of high-major offers, including one from UCLA. In addition, 247 Sports has listed him as the No. 25 player in the class of 2024 and the No. 6 shooting guard.

After seeing Phillips play in October, 247 analyst Adam Finkelstein said he lived up to his reputation as a shooter while showing off other skills.

"There were a couple of high-level passes that stood out, while he also was a committed defender," Finkelstein wrote. "With good positional size in the backcourt and the ability to play both on and off the ball, he checked a lot of boxes."

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter: @brucepascoe

