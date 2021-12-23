Four-star forward Montaya Dew commits to Adia Barnes, Wildcats for 2023

Arizona Wildcats coach Adia Barnes just completed her highly-touted 2022 recruiting class.

Now, she's on to 2023.

Four-star forward Montaya Dew announced her verbal commitment to the Wildcats on Thursday morning, becoming the first player to pledge to Arizona for the 2023 recruiting cycle.

ESPN's HoopGurlz rankings lists Dew as the 19th-best overall player and the third-best forward in the 2023 class.

Dew chose Arizona over UCLA, Oregon, Stanford and USC, among others. The 6-foot-2-inch small forward was recently named to the 2021-22 Naismith Girls High School Underclassmen Player of the Year watch list.

Dew is a junior at Centennial High School in Las Vegas, the school that produced current Arizona star Sam Thomas.