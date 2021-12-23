 Skip to main content
Four-star forward Montaya Dew commits to Adia Barnes, Wildcats for 2023
ARIZONA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Montaya Dew commitment graphic via Dew's Twitter account

 Via Montaya Dew (Twitter)

Arizona Wildcats coach Adia Barnes just completed her highly-touted 2022 recruiting class.

Now, she's on to 2023.

Four-star forward Montaya Dew announced her verbal commitment to the Wildcats on Thursday morning, becoming the first player to pledge to Arizona for the 2023 recruiting cycle. 

ESPN's HoopGurlz rankings lists Dew as the 19th-best overall player and the third-best forward in the 2023 class.

Dew chose Arizona over UCLA, Oregon, Stanford and USC, among others. The 6-foot-2-inch small forward was recently named to the 2021-22 Naismith Girls High School Underclassmen Player of the Year watch list.

Dew is a junior at Centennial High School in Las Vegas, the school that produced current Arizona star Sam Thomas.

Barnes and the Wildcats have been on a tear on the recruiting trail. The UA's 2022 class, headlined by five-stars Maya Nnaji and Paris Clark, ranks in the top-10 nationally and is the most accomplished in program history.

Each of Arizona's last five commitments, including Dew, has a four-star grade or better. 

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com. On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

