Four-star guard KJ Lewis commits to Wildcats, returns to Tucson roots

In Arizona head coach Lloyd’s system, Lewis envisions having a similar role to either Pac-12 Player of the Year in Bennedict Mathurin or wing Dalen Terry, who was recently named to The Athletic’s “All-Glue Team.” The Chapin High School star is averaging 20.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, three assists and 3.5 steals per game as a junior and is a finalist for the Mr. Texas Basketball Player of the Year award.

“They definitely like that I push the ball and run in transition and how I’m a defensive-minded guard,” Lewis said. “Also, being able to score the ball whenever it comes down to getting a bucket and being that guy as well. The person they compare me to, they said my energy is like Dalen and then I can play like Benn.”

Lewis visited Arizona during the Wildcats’ homestand against USC and UCLA, and said he was impressed with Lloyd and the other Arizona coaches’ honesty and transparency.