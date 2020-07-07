Four-star Las Vegas PG Zaon Collins includes Arizona Wildcats in final list of schools

Arizona is in the running to land four-star 2021 Las Vegas point guard Zaon Collins. The Bishop Gorman High School standout listed the Wildcats along with Arizona State, USC and UNLV as his finalists via Twitter Monday evening.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 165-pound Collins is rated by 247Sports as the fifth-best point guard nationally for the '21 recruiting class and the the third-best prospect from Nevada. Rivals currently rates Collins as the seventh-best point guard and 43rd-best overall recruit for '21.

Here's what national recruiting analyst Josh Gershon said about Collins back in January, who compared the '21 guard's skill set to former USC standout Jordan McLaughlin: "Speedy point guard with decent size for position and slight frame but has shown consistent progress.