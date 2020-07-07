You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Four-star Las Vegas PG Zaon Collins includes Arizona Wildcats in final list of schools

Four-star Las Vegas PG Zaon Collins includes Arizona Wildcats in final list of schools

Arizona Wildcats basketball recruiting logo new 2018

Arizona is in the running to land four-star 2021 Las Vegas point guard Zaon Collins. The Bishop Gorman High School standout listed the Wildcats along with Arizona State, USC and UNLV as his finalists via Twitter Monday evening. 

The 6-foot-1-inch, 165-pound Collins is rated by 247Sports as the fifth-best point guard nationally for the '21 recruiting class and the the third-best prospect from Nevada. Rivals currently rates Collins as the seventh-best point guard and 43rd-best overall recruit for '21. 

Here's what national recruiting analyst Josh Gershon said about Collins back in January, who compared the '21 guard's skill set to former USC standout Jordan McLaughlin: "Speedy point guard with decent size for position and slight frame but has shown consistent progress.

"Best in open court due to quickness, ball skills and vision. Uses his handle and speed to blow by defenders and create for teammates or finish at rim. Doesn't shoot a ton of threes and has low release but can hit open shot.

"Best as scorer from midrange and in. Quickness, feel and motor make him pesky defender. Adding strength and gaining confidence as perimeter shooter will be important for hitting ceiling. High major starter whose NBA upside will be determined by outside jumper and physical development."

Arizona currently doesn't have any commits for the 2021 recruiting class. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Letters to the Editor
Local Editorials and Opinion

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: Athletic Director Dave Heeke announced last week that basketball legend Ernie McCray will join the UA's Ring of Honor later this season. See what McCray has to say about the honor in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Adia Barnes recalls meeting Kobe Bryant

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News