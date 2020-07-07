Four-star Las Vegas PG Zaon Collins includes Arizona Wildcats in final list of schools

Arizona is in the running to land four-star 2021 Las Vegas point guard Zaon Collins. The Bishop Gorman High School standout listed the Wildcats along with Arizona State, USC and UNLV as his finalists via Twitter Monday evening.
The 6-foot-1-inch, 165-pound Collins is rated by 247Sports as the fifth-best point guard nationally for the '21 recruiting class and the the third-best prospect from Nevada. Rivals currently rates Collins as the seventh-best point guard and 43rd-best overall recruit for '21.
Here's what national recruiting analyst Josh Gershon said about Collins back in January, who compared the '21 guard's skill set to former USC standout Jordan McLaughlin: "Speedy point guard with decent size for position and slight frame but has shown consistent progress.
"Best in open court due to quickness, ball skills and vision. Uses his handle and speed to blow by defenders and create for teammates or finish at rim. Doesn't shoot a ton of threes and has low release but can hit open shot.
"Best as scorer from midrange and in. Quickness, feel and motor make him pesky defender. Adding strength and gaining confidence as perimeter shooter will be important for hitting ceiling. High major starter whose NBA upside will be determined by outside jumper and physical development."
Arizona currently doesn't have any commits for the 2021 recruiting class.
