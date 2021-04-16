Four-star recruit Dylan Anderson commits to Cats; James Akinjo enters transfer portal

Rob said the family had begun anticipating the possibility Anderson might want to become a Wildcat as soon as speculation grew heavy a week ago that Lloyd would get the job.

Rob Anderson said he did not have communication with Lloyd while UA was conducting interviews, but the family did plenty of preliminary discussion on its own.

“We had a week to think about this,” Rob Anderson said. “This was not a rushed decision. So after multiple discussions with the family, and then once it was made official on Tuesday it was an easy decision for us.”

While coaches can’t discuss commitments until their letters-of-intent are received, the quick move made sense for Lloyd, too.

The commitment gives Lloyd a quick splash in the recruiting world, as well as an intriguing prospect for the 2022-23 season. Not only is Anderson a true 7-footer, according to his dad, but Perry coach Sam Duane says he can score from all ranges on the floor.

“We play five-out with him because he can stretch the floor,” Duane said. “We’ll go pick and rolls with him, then we will run some sets, we kind of we move him all over. We don’t pigeonhole him to the post.