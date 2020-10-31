Four-star Seattle-area guard Shane Nowell says he'll play for Arizona Wildcats

Four-star shooting Seattle-area guard Shane Nowell became the third member of the Arizona Wildcats' 2021 recruiting class Saturday when he announced via Instagram that he chose UA over Washington, Oklahoma, Washington State, Montana and Montana State.

A 6-foot-5, 190-pound wing from Eastside Catholic High School in Sammamish, Wash., Nowell is rated by 247Sports as the 19th-best shooting guard and fourth-best prospect from Washington. He's the younger brother of 2019 Pac-12 Player of the Year Jaylen Nowell, who played two seasons at Washington and is now with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Shane Nowell is the second recruit from the Seattle area to join the Wildcats since Arizona moved to hire Seattle native Jason Terry as an assistant coach last spring. The Wildcats landed Seattle U grad transfer Terrell Brown, who is Terry's godson, and were a finalist to five-star Seattle O'Dea power forward Paolo Banchero and Nowell's Eastside Catholic teammate, Nolan Hickman.