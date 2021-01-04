 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four-star Tampa guard Kailyn Gilbert commits to Arizona Wildcats

Four-star Tampa guard Kailyn Gilbert commits to Arizona Wildcats

Kailyn Gilbert, a four-star point guard from Tampa, Florida, verbally committed to the Arizona Wildcats late Monday night, becoming Adia Barnes' first commit of the 2022 recruiting class. 

The 5-foot-8-inch Gilbert is rated by ESPN as the sixth-best point guard and the 18th-best overall prospect in '22 recruiting cycle. 

In 42 games over two seasons, the junior guard averaged 29.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per game at Tampa Prep. After averaging 32.1 points per game in 2020, Gilbert earned Florida Dairy Farmers Class 3A State Player of the Year honors. 

Here are highlights of Gilbert: 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News