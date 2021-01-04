Four-star Tampa guard Kailyn Gilbert commits to Arizona Wildcats

Kailyn Gilbert, a four-star point guard from Tampa, Florida, verbally committed to the Arizona Wildcats late Monday night, becoming Adia Barnes' first commit of the 2022 recruiting class.

The 5-foot-8-inch Gilbert is rated by ESPN as the sixth-best point guard and the 18th-best overall prospect in '22 recruiting cycle.

In 42 games over two seasons, the junior guard averaged 29.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per game at Tampa Prep. After averaging 32.1 points per game in 2020, Gilbert earned Florida Dairy Farmers Class 3A State Player of the Year honors.

Here are highlights of Gilbert:

