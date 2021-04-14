Four things to know about Tommy Lloyd, the Arizona Wildcats' new basketball coach

Arizona has found its new leader.

After a week-long search, the UA will hire longtime Gonzaga associate head coach Tommy Lloyd to replace Sean Miller. Lloyd becomes the third full-time coach to take the reins of the storied Arizona men’s basketball program since the late Hall of Famer Lute Olson accepted the job in 1983 — Miller being the other. Lloyd was viewed as one of the favorites to take the Arizona gig since Miller was fired April 7.

Lloyd leaves the Bulldogs, a program that’s been arguably the best in the West over the last decade-plus. He spent 20 years alongside Zags head coach Mark Few.

At Gonzaga, Lloyd helped guide the Bulldogs to an NCAA Tournament in every season he was on Few’s staff — including two Final Four trips and runner-up finishes in 2017 and '21. Gonzaga won 15 West Coast Conference championships during Lloyd’s stint in Spokane.

But who is Lloyd? Let’s start with these four facts:

1. He played small-time college basketball before joining coaching ranks