Fourth-ranked Wildcats suffer first loss of season at USC; Cate Reese scores 29

LOS ANGELES — Alyson Miura hit four of her career-high five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and finished with 15 points to help the USC women’s basketball team upset No. 4 Arizona 76-67 on Sunday.

Miura missed only one of her six 3-point shots and had a career-high six assists. Jordyn Jenkins added 14 points and Desiree Caldwell scored 12 for USC (8-4, 1-1 Pac-12).

Bendu Yeaney made 1 of 2 free throws to give the Wildcats a 59-58 lead with 5:28 to play but Miura answered with back-to-back 3s in the next 62 seconds and USC led the rest of the way. Miura hit two more 3-pointers just 35 seconds apart to give the Trojans a 73-63 lead with 1:05 to play.

“This is huge for us,” Miura said, “so much confidence. When my team needs me, I’ll knock (shots) down.”

Cate Reese led Arizona with a season-high 29 points — one shy of her career best. Yeaney added 12 points, a career-high tying eight assists and two steals.

Center Lauren Ware and point guard Shaina Pellington, who have 18 combined starts for Arizona this season, did not play.

Jordan Sanders, USC’s leading scorer this season at 11.9 points per game, did not play (knee) for the Trojans.