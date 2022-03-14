Fourth-seeded Wildcats slated for Saturday night start vs. UNLV, game to air on ESPN2

Start times and broadcast info have been released for the first round of the NCAA Women's Tournament.
The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats are scheduled to face No. 13 UNLV Saturday at 7 p.m. at McKale Center; the matchup will air on ESPN2. The Wildcats are playing in the final broadcast window of the day, No. 4 Oklahoma-No. 13 IUPUI also airs at 7 p.m. (ESPNU).
The other two schools in the Tucson region, No. 5 North Carolina and No. 12 Stephen F. Austin, play at 4:30 p.m. at McKale on ESPNEWS.
If the Wildcats advance, they will player the winner of the 5-12 matchup on Monday, with start time still TBD.
Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.
On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Alec White
Digital Sports Producer & Reporter
Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com. On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA