Fourth-seeded Wildcats slated for Saturday night start vs. UNLV, game to air on ESPN2
Arizona Wildcats Basketball

030222-tuc-spt-uawomenshoopsatoz-p1

Arizona’s Sam Thomas, left, and Bendu Yeaney will try to step up in the Pac-12 Tournament following the injury to Cate Reese. The Wildcats are the No. 4 seed in the tournament, which begins Wednesday in Las Vegas.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Start times and broadcast info have been released for the first round of the NCAA Women's Tournament.

The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats are scheduled to face No. 13 UNLV Saturday at 7 p.m. at McKale Center; the matchup will air on ESPN2. The Wildcats are playing in the final broadcast window of the day, No. 4 Oklahoma-No. 13 IUPUI also airs at 7 p.m. (ESPNU). 

The other two schools in the Tucson region, No. 5 North Carolina and No. 12 Stephen F. Austin, play at 4:30 p.m. at McKale on ESPNEWS. 

If the Wildcats advance, they will player the winner of the 5-12 matchup on Monday, with start time still TBD.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

