French combo guard Adama Bal joining Wildcats' international roster

Arizona international-heavy roster now has a French flair.

Paris combo guard Adama Bal committed to the Wildcats on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony. Bal selected the UA over offers from Colorado, Cincinnati, Georgia, Marquette and St. Mary's, among others.

Citing his conversations with former Gonzaga players from France, the 6-foot-6-inch Bal's connection with Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd was the ultimate deciding factor.

"Coach Tommy Lloyd and his staff were the key," Bal told ESPN. "He recruited me at Gonzaga and offered me the first day on the job at Arizona. He showed me how much he wanted me every step of the way. He has a tremendous track record of developing international prospects into NBA players. I was able to talk to Joel Ayayi and Ronny Turiaf, among others, who told me all the best about him."