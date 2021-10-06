French-speaking teammates help freshman Adama Bal adapt to Arizona Wildcats

Bal said there wasn't one single adjustment that was the toughest as much as all of it: The school, the basketball, the country, even the desert terrain.

“Everything is different,” Bal said.

But seven weeks later, there are already signs Bal is making a quick adjustment on the court, at least. Initially viewed as a long-term project who might even redshirt this season, Bal showed during last Saturday’s Red-Blue Game the length, athleticism and instincts that give the 6-foot-6 freshman guard considerable upside.

In the first half, Bal had two points and an assist, while swatting away a shot from Mathurin. In the second half, when the projected starters consolidated on the Blue team, Bal scored a quick bucket early for the Red team and later hit all three free-throws he received after being fouled beyond the arc.

It was a performance consistent with what Lloyd said of Bal shortly after his August arrival, that Bal just needed to get stronger and become more comfortable in the college game.

“Adama’s really talented,” Lloyd said. “I have kind of a long-term development plan for him … He’s skilled, he’s got a high IQ, he’s high character, he’s a hard worker and I think those traits will allow him to have a great career here. The fans are gonna love him.”