Freshman Daniel Batcho to miss at least half of season; UA refuses to release notice of allegations

Arizona freshman forward Daniel Batcho will miss at least half the season after having surgery last month to correct a cartilage issue with his right knee.

During the Wildcats’ virtual preseason media day Thursday, Batcho said the injury had been bothering him gradually in practices earlier this fall before undergoing surgery. UA said it would reevaluate a possible return timeline by late January, but that will be after the halfway point of the season.

A 6-foot-10-inch forward from Paris, Batcho had been expected to play a reserve role this season as one of five players competing for UA’s two inside positions, along with senior Ira Lee, sophomore Jordan Brown, sophomore Christian Koloko and freshman Azuolas Tubelis.

“He’s special,” Lee said. “He’s a kid that works really hard, plays hard. First day, he missed two left-handed layups and the next morning he shot a hundred. He’s that type of guy. He wants to be perfect.”

While Lee said “it was sad to hear he’s not playing this season,” there is a chance Batcho could return late in league play if he’s healthy and needed at that point. Technical difficulties made it difficult to understand Batcho’s response to a question of whether he expected to return this season. Batcho did say he’s focused on returning stronger.