Freshman forward Tibet Gorener drops out as Arizona Wildcats' roster continues to shape up

Formerly of Laveen Cesar Chavez High School, Washington is a five-star pick both in 247's composite rankings (26) and by ESPN (12th overall). Rivals and 247 have Washington a four-star, Rivals at No. 32 overall while 247 has him at No. 33.

Washington has also been considering Baylor, Kentucky, Kansas, LSU and Oregon though Baylor appears less likely now that former Wildcat James Akinjo is headed there.

Lloyd makes the rounds

While doing a handful of media interviews since he was hired on April 14, Lloyd said he’s enjoyed the many introductory duties and meetings he’s had so far.

“I'm welcoming that craziness because I want to meet a lot of people that are going to help me, and I want to help them,” Lloyd told SiriusXM’s Pac-12 radio on Friday. “I want to develop genuine relationships with them because I work best when I'm friends with people. …

“I know sometimes the dynamic between the coaches and the support staff and the administration can be a little rocky. Coaches can be hard to deal with and I don't want to be like that here. So I've really tried to go above and beyond, be myself and really get to know these people, because I know these people do us a great service and I want them to feel good about the work they do that helps me.”