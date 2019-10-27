Nico Mannion and the Wildcats' 2019-20 tool box

Arizona coach Sean Miller says the Wildcats have a “unique blend” of skills, ages and experience levels this season, from freshman point guard Nico Mannion to senior center Chase Jeter.

Here’s how it breaks down:

The quarterback

Nico Mannion,6-3 freshman. Mannion has a true point guard’s DNA but his athleticism and ability to score from all levels means defenses will have to respect his every move. “He can score, he can be a deadly 3-point shooter, excellent free-throw shooter, can get his own shot, but he also can make people better,” Miller said.

The shooters

Dylan Smith, 6-5 senior

Also the Wildcats’ best perimeter defender last season, Smith took 59.5 percent of his shots from long range and hit them at a 35.1-percent rate. “Dylan’s the biggest and strongest that he’s ever been as a college player, and he’s proven that he’s a 3-point shooter,” Miller says.

Max Hazzard, 6-0 senior

While Hazzard has also been looked at as a potential backup point guard, his shooting may make him too valuable to keep there too often: At UC Irvine last season, Hazzard took 62 percent of his shots from 3-point territory, and made them at a 38.8-percent rate. “Max is a great shooter,” Miller says. “He has a really quick release, and he’s got great confidence in himself.”

The plug-and-play-ers

Josh Green, 6-5 freshman. The athletic Aussie flourishes in the open court, where he’s bound to make himself a fan favorite. But his length and versatility suggest he can develop into an elite defensive player at any perimeter spot. “Physically, he’s unique,” Miller says. “He’s a tremendous athlete, a very physical player with really long arms."

Devonaire Doutrive, 6-5 sophomore. Playing a limited role in only 26 appearances last season, Doutrive nevertheless opened eyes with his athleticism, confidence and knack for rebounding. He’s been one of UA’s best players this fall so far, with the ability to play either wing spot or back up Mannion at the point. “I do believe that Devonaire is way more mature, way more worldly this year,” Miller said. “Because of that he's an overall better player.”

The stretch four

Stone Gettings, 6-9 senior. Once a lightly recruited big man from Malibu, Gettings grew into a second-team all-Ivy pick in 2017-18 at Cornell when he mixed it up inside but also hit 3-pointers at a 36.8-percent rate. That makes him -- and the Wildcats -- even harder to guard. “You always look for diversity in a front line,” Miller said. “We have answers. We have kind of tools that that can play different styles. And I would say Stone Gettings is the most different from the other frontcourt players that we have on our roster.”

The rim protector

Christian Koloko, 7-foot freshman. The Cameroonian big man arrived as a longer-term project but his intelligence, work ethic and ability to make opposing players think twice about driving to the basket may earn him minutes in spot situations. “Christian is one of those rare recruits that I would say is better than we thought, and we obviously thought the world of him,” Miller says. “We knew he had a bright future.”

The interior foundation

Ira Lee, 6-7 junior. Lee’s high-revving motor has been obvious since the moment he charged into McKale Center as a freshman, but he also improved sharply after working his way through off-court issues early last season. “Ira is a great example of that sometimes the best lessons are things that happen to you that are adverse. I think he’s done a tremendous job of handling that, growing and learning from it,” Miller said. “It’s also what he’s been through on the court the last two years, practicing the way he has, playing in games.”

Zeke Nnaji, 6-11 freshman. Nnaji’s combination of skills and size had him earn the gold jersey as the best overall practice player already in the preseason while Miller says he's as talented as any freshman he’s recruited. “How tall, how fast (he is) and how physical he is -- he doesn't shy from contact -- is great strength,” Miller said.

Chase Jeter, 6-10 senior. After two seasons of limited playing time and injuries at Duke, Jeter became a consistent contributor and co-captain last season, shooting 57.4 percent inside and averaging 10.9 points. “He learned a lot last year,” Miller said. “I do believe that he can bounce from where he was a year ago, and have the best year that he's had as a college basketball player,” Miller said. “We're counting on him.”

The plainclothesmen

Jemarl Baker, 6-5 sophomore. Baker could be the Wildcats’ backup point guard and a key contributor off the ball if his appeal to play this season after an injury plagued stint at Kentucky is successful, but he’ll otherwise sit out the required redshirt season. “You can only imagine what he's gone through at Kentucky, competing every day with the expectations that are placed on their program,” Miller said. “He’s seen it all, and he's mature.”

Jordan Brown, 6-11 sophomore. A five-star prospect from Northern California, Brown started his college career at Nevada but mostly sat behind a veteran crew as a freshman. Now he’ll start over and sit out this season following his transfer to Arizona. “I think this year will really benefit Jordan,” Miller said. “And I’ll also say that there's nobody we could recruit out of the high school ranks who would be maybe to Jordan's equivalent or better.”

Brandon Williams, 6-2 sophomore. Arizona’s second-leading scorer last season, Williams missed six games when a congenital knee issue flared up midway through Pac-12 play. Then he underwent offseason procedure and began a year-long rehabilitation that will at least cost him this season. “Of all the young players we recruited who have been guards, I’ve had as much optimism about his career. Still do,” Miller said. “But to lose him like we have is something that is real, it's happened, it's not a good thing. We're going to work side-by-side with Brandon to get him back healthy again.”