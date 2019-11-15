Miller says new signee Dalen Terry brings uniqueness

After Arizona received Terry's letter-of-intent Thursday, UA coach Sean Miller said the four-star guard from Tempe was “a five star” in his mind, valuable because of his size and competitive drive.

“We’re really, really excited to have him,” Miller said in his first public remarks about Terry. “I don’t care where he’s ranked.”

The Wildcats have been watching Terry for years, but it was clear last summer that they turned up their recruitment of him a notch.

During one game at the Adidas Summer Championships in Alabama, Miller and two assistants all showed up to watch him -- even as former UA target MarJon Beauchamp was playing on an adjacent court.

“Being from Phoenix, we were well aware of him,” Miller said of Terry. “But any player that you recruit, you want to make sure that we’re a good fit for him, and that he's a good fit for us. And it became very obvious to our staff that he would be a great fit here.”

The Wildcats will likely be able to plug Terry in at any of the three perimeter spots, with his 6-6 frame and defensive potential.

“The thing that I love about him is he is a great competitor,” Miller said. “And although he can play the point guard position, he can play with two-guards. Because he's 6-7, you can really play him anywhere on the court. I also think, like with Josh Green, he has a chance to be just an incredible defensive player.

“He's so unique because he's so tall, and yet he's a guard.”