Freshmen Madi Conner, Gisela Sanchez already shining for 22nd-ranked Wildcats

Barnes has a list of things to work on to get better each day. The list includes when to help in defense, boxing out on rebounds and reducing the number of fouls and mental mistakes.

Barnes said Arizona is a few months away from deploying its signature swarming defense. The Wildcats have added a lot of new players, she said, and it will take some time for them to get there.

“We have to work on it and that's what we do,” Barnes said. “I think we do a really good job at teaching and working on this thing. Hopefully in the next couple of weeks, you'll see an improved team, but we're not just going to become a great defensive team in two weeks, but you should see us getting better at something every time we play. …

“Our job is to develop. I really take pride in developing Madi, take pride in developing Lauren, developing even Koi (Love) more. We do that. Cate has improved a lot in the last couple of years. We want to get our players better. I think we are intentional about that. We're one of the few teams in the country that does skill work every day, all year round for all of our players.”

