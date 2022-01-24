Friday's Arizona women's basketball game at Cal postponed due to COVID-19 in Golden Bears' program

The eighth-ranked Arizona Wildcats won't play Friday at Cal due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Golden Bears.

While the two schools will work to reschedule a makeup date for later in the season, it marks Arizona's fourth Pac-12 game postponed due to COVID issues. Cal had to postpone last Sunday's game at Stanford for the same reason.

SCHEDULE UPDATEOur game against California, originally scheduled for Friday, Jan. 28, has been postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Cal program. 📰: https://t.co/uv8IoepZRw pic.twitter.com/PuYegHyBkt — Arizona Women's Basketball (@ArizonaWBB) January 24, 2022

Arizona had been set for a three-game road trip, playing a makeup game vs UCLA Wednesday before a weekend trip to the Bay Area. With Friday's Cal game off the table, the Wildcats have a few extra days of rest before playing at No. 2 Stanford Sunday.