 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday's Arizona women's basketball game at Cal postponed due to COVID-19 in Golden Bears' program
top story editor's pick
Arizona Wildcats Basketball

Friday's Arizona women's basketball game at Cal postponed due to COVID-19 in Golden Bears' program

Arizona Wildcats head coach Adia Barnes can't believe her team didn't get the call on an out of bounds play against the Utah Utes at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., January 21, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

The eighth-ranked Arizona Wildcats won't play Friday at Cal due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Golden Bears. 

While the two schools will work to reschedule a makeup date for later in the season, it marks Arizona's fourth Pac-12 game postponed due to COVID issues. Cal had to postpone last Sunday's game at Stanford for the same reason.

Arizona had been set for a three-game road trip, playing a makeup game vs UCLA Wednesday before a weekend trip to the Bay Area. With Friday's Cal game off the table, the Wildcats have a few extra days of rest before playing at No. 2 Stanford Sunday. 

UA coach Adia Barnes was prepared for that possibility, mentioning after the Colorado game that not playing Cal would mean the Cats would go back to Tucson after playing the Bruins Wednesday, then going to the Bay Area over the weekend.

"(A postponement) changes our whole week because we go from a six-day road trip to going to LA, coming back, and then resting before Stanford," Barnes said.

Arizona has two games it needs to make up (vs. Washington, at Cal) between now and the end of the season. 

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown trolls Buccaneers with epic meme after heartbreaking loss

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News