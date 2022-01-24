Friday's Arizona women's basketball game at Cal postponed due to COVID-19 in Golden Bears' program

The eighth-ranked Arizona Wildcats won't play Friday at Cal due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Golden Bears.
While the two schools will work to reschedule a makeup date for later in the season, it marks Arizona's fourth Pac-12 game postponed due to COVID issues. Cal had to postpone last Sunday's game at Stanford for the same reason.
SCHEDULE UPDATEOur game against California, originally scheduled for Friday, Jan. 28, has been postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Cal program. 📰: https://t.co/uv8IoepZRw pic.twitter.com/PuYegHyBkt— Arizona Women's Basketball (@ArizonaWBB) January 24, 2022
Arizona had been set for a three-game road trip, playing a makeup game vs UCLA Wednesday before a weekend trip to the Bay Area. With Friday's Cal game off the table, the Wildcats have a few extra days of rest before playing at No. 2 Stanford Sunday.
UA coach Adia Barnes was prepared for that possibility, mentioning after the Colorado game that not playing Cal would mean the Cats would go back to Tucson after playing the Bruins Wednesday, then going to the Bay Area over the weekend.
"(A postponement) changes our whole week because we go from a six-day road trip to going to LA, coming back, and then resting before Stanford," Barnes said.
Arizona has two games it needs to make up (vs. Washington, at Cal) between now and the end of the season.
