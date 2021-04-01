From Adia to Zia, here's a look at this year's Final Four

A is for Adia. Arizona coach Adia Barnes is well on her way to solidifying herself among the Mount Rushmore of Arizona coaches. In a year when the men’s team was sidelined by a self-imposed tournament band, the camaraderie and fierceness that Barnes has fostered has been a revelation.

B is for Boston. South Carolina post presence Aliyah Boston is among the best defensive forces in college hoops, averaging 11.4 rebounds for the season. She also has 77 blocks and 35 steals on the year.

C is for Cameron. Stanford’s Cameron Brink would be the best remaining freshman phenom were it not for UConn’s Paige Bueckers (see below). Brink has scored in double-figures 17 times, peaking with 24 points on March 5 against Oregon State.

D is for Dawn. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley remains one of the great women’s basketball players of all time. Is she a better coach? She might just be. After helping rebuild the Gamecocks, she’s led the team to seven consecutive Sweet 16s, with three Final Fours mixed in. The high point: USC’s 2017 national championship.

E is for Edwards. Another UConn freshman may get most of the buzz, but Arizona better not forget about Aaliyah Edwards. She averaged 18 points in the Huskies’ first three tournament wins before managing just four in the team’s Elite Eight win over Baylor.