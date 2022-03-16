From Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark to Shaina Pellington, these players make Greensboro Regional go

Last year around this time, the Arizona women's basketball team could not have known the whirlwind in front of it. The team had lost three of four entering the NCAA Tournament, including a two-point overtime loss at Arizona State in the regular-season finale.
This year's path to the Final Four includes the impressive South Carolina Gamecocks and a pair of Iowa squads.
Here's a look at the Greensboro Regional, from A to Z:
A is for Aneesah: The fact that DePaul was even placed in a Wednesday play-in game was a crime in itself, potentially robbing the nation of seeing Aneesah Morrow on the biggest stage. Forget one of the nation's best freshmen, Morrow has been one of the country's best players, averaging 21.7 points and 13.8 rebounds per game. As a freshman.
B is for Boston: A favorite for national player of the year, South Carolina's Aliyah Boston set a record with 24 straight double-doubles en route to SEC Player of the Year honors. She's attempting to help the Gamecocks reach the Final Four once more.
C is for Clark: The biggest offensive threat in the country, Iowa's Caitlin Clark is putting up one of the monster seasons in recent women's hoops history. Her 27.4 points and 7.9 assists per game lead the nation, and she also averages 8.1 rebounds as Hawkeyes won the regular-season and Big Ten Tournament championships — a first for the program.
D is for Destanni: A four-year contributor for Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks, guard Destanni Henderson has been a steady presence for South Carolina. She averaged 11.3 points, 4.3 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41% from 3-point range.
E is for Emily: Iowa State's Emily Ryan is one-third of an immensely talented Cyclones backcourt. Along with Ashley Joens and Lexi Donarski, Ryan averages in double-figure scoring, but it's her passing that really sets her apart. Ryan averages 7.1 assists per game.
F is for Flanery: A former Creighton player and twice a Bliuejays assistant, head coach Jim Flanery is into his second decade in charge of the Omaha school. Creighton is back in the tournament for a fifth time under Flanery.
G is for Gabbie: Grabby Gabbie Marshall has been a key defender for the Iowa Hawkeyes for three straight years. Her 1.6 steals per game lead the team.
H is for Hollingshed: Colorado's Mya Hollingshed was one of the top two-way players in the Pac-12. She led the Buffaloes with 14.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, while also adding 1.0 blocks, 1.1 steals and 2.0 assists per game.
I is for Iowa: And Iowa State. The fact that the selection committee placed both of them in the same region — as a 2 seed and a 3 seed, at that — is either a stroke of genius or a cruel joke. That may just be the best Sweet 16 game in history.
J is for Joens: It's pretty incredible that 20.2 points per game can be considered a setback, but Iowa State's leading scorer Ashley Joens set an almost impossible standard a year ago. The Cyclone legend averaged 24.2 points last season but got more help from her team this year, and her rebounds held steady at 9.5 for the second straight year. She did increase her assist output to 2.1 per game as a senior.
K is for Kelsey: Miami's Kelsey Marshall has been a one-woman wrecking crew, averaging 14.0 points per game for the Hurricanes. No other Miami player averages more than 8.1
L is for Lexi: Or is it A is for automatic? Iowa State's Lexi Donarski is one of eight Cyclones shooting better than 80% from the free-throw line, another fundamental reason the team could be a Final Four darkhorse.
M is for Monika: The other half of Iowa's unfathomable 1-2 punch, Monika Czinano provides the inside strength for the Hawkeyes. Her 21.1 points-per-game average comes on an unreal 67.8 field goal percentage, which is the best in the country.
N is for Nugent: Stephen F. Austin's Zya Nugent has turned into a reliable starter for the Ladyjacks, scoring 12.4 points per game after averaging 12.3 last year. But she's really blossomed on the boards, improving from 3.4 per game to 5.1 this year.
O is for Obiazor: UNLV's Nneka Obiazor had three 20-point games this year and landed at the free-throw line on a regular basis. In the Mountain West Tournament quarterfinals against Utah State, she scored 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting with nine rebounds.
P is for Pellington: Shaina Pellington turned into Arizona's No. 1 scoring option with star Cate Reese out in the final weeks. She's made a quick ascension this year for the Wildcats; after scoring in double-digits in two of the first 10 games, she had 28 in a crucial late-January win over Colorado and 30 at Arizona State on Feb. 11 in a four-point loss.
Q is for Que: Georgia's Que Morrison was one of the best all-around players in the SEC this season, averaging 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.
R is for Reese: Arizona's Cate Reese is expected to play after suffering a dislocated shoulder, and it may be why UA is staying in McKale Center this weekend. Nina King, chair of the women's selection committee, said her return put Arizona over the top in terms of hosting the first two rounds.
S is for Starr: Maybe the best power forward in the region, UT Arlington's Starr Jacobs put up 21.0 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for the Mavericks. She exploded late in the season, picking up double-doubles four times in a month — including twice in the Sun Belt Tournament. She had 28 points and 11 rebounds in the title game win over Troy.
T is for Tsineke: Among a trio of reliable scorers for South Florida, Elena Tsineke rises above the rest. Her 14.1 points per game pace the Bulls, and she's particularly dangerous from the free-throw line, where she shoots 83.7%.
U is for Ustby: A 6-foot-1-inch guard with tremendous anticipation skills, North Carolina's Alyssa Ustby averages 8.6 rebounds per game to go along with her 13.2 points. In a guard-heavy lineup next to Deja Kelly (15.9 ppg), Kennedy Todd-Williams (10.6 ppg, 6.0 rpg), Eva Hodgson and Carlie Littlefield.
V is for Visscher: A two-way threat for Stephen F. Austin, Swedish-born Stephanie Visscher averages 14.3 points and 2.6 steals per game.
W is for Wilson: Illinois State's DeAnna Wilson was at her best down the stretch, closing out the regular season with a 22-point, 17-rebound performance at Bradley.
X is for X marks the spot: The buried treasure leads to Minneapolis and the Target Center, which hosts the Final Four for the second time. The last time? The iconic 1995 matchup between UConn and Tennessee. That year's title game was a proclamation for Geno Auriemma and the Huskies, who won 70-64 for their first of many championships.
Y is for Yeaney: If the Arizona women's basketball team wants to go on a magical run like last year's carpet ride, it will need production from sources like Bendu Yeaney. Yeaney had eight points, four rebounds and four assists in the Wildcats' Final Four upset of UConn a year ago, and she scored in double-figures six times this year.
Z is for Zia: A former five-star recruit who was on a rocketship trajectory after last year, when she averaged 15.9 points, South Carolina's Zia Cooke fell back down to earth this year as she only put up 11.2 points on 35% shooting. She can really cook when she wants to, though, as evidenced by three 20-point games.