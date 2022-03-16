From Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark to Shaina Pellington, these players make Greensboro Regional go

O is for Obiazor: UNLV's Nneka Obiazor had three 20-point games this year and landed at the free-throw line on a regular basis. In the Mountain West Tournament quarterfinals against Utah State, she scored 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting with nine rebounds.

P is for Pellington: Shaina Pellington turned into Arizona's No. 1 scoring option with star Cate Reese out in the final weeks. She's made a quick ascension this year for the Wildcats; after scoring in double-digits in two of the first 10 games, she had 28 in a crucial late-January win over Colorado and 30 at Arizona State on Feb. 11 in a four-point loss.

Q is for Que: Georgia's Que Morrison was one of the best all-around players in the SEC this season, averaging 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

R is for Reese: Arizona's Cate Reese is expected to play after suffering a dislocated shoulder, and it may be why UA is staying in McKale Center this weekend. Nina King, chair of the women's selection committee, said her return put Arizona over the top in terms of hosting the first two rounds.