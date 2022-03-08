From Azuolas to the ZonaZoo, here's a letter-by-letter look at the Pac-12 Tournament

From top to bottom, it’s been a strange year for the Pac-12.

A rookie coach picked up the pieces for a legendary program gone awry. An Elite Eight upstart from a year ago crashed and burned to just three wins. Three different teams reached the top 5 the Associated Press rankings.

But from A to Z, it seems we land in the same spot:

A is for Azuolas: Arizona power forward Azuolas Tubelis is not just one of the best big men in the league, he is also one of the most efficient. Tubelis ranked fourth in scoring and third in field goals made, but he also finished fourth in field goal percentage. Tubelis and Colorado’s Jabari Walker (See: W) both attempted 311 shots — but Tubelis made 25 more.

B is for Boogie: The AAC sixth man of the year for Memphis last season, Boogie Ellis transferred to USC and made an immediate impact in the Trojans’ starting lineup. He had four 20-point games during the regular season.