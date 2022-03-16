From Azuolas Tubelis to Sister Jean and Jay Wright, these people make the South Regional swing

L is for Liddell: With the next two players on this list, Ohio State proves why it could be one of March’s scariest squads. E.J. Liddell is one of the country’s best players and a finalist for the Karl Malone Award, given annually to the nation’s top power forward. Liddell’s line of 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.6 blocks per game has him in rare company; he joins Wake Forest’s Tim Duncan and Rider’s Jason Thompson as the only two players to post those numbers in the last 30 years.

M is for Malaki: A consensus four-star recruit after being named Ohio Mr. Basketball in 2021 at LeBron James’ alma mater St. Vincent-St. Mary, Malaki Branham secured Big 10 Freshman of the Year honors for the Buckeyes. The local talent may have just played himself into the first round after averaging 13.3 points per game with a sound all-around game, which includes 52% field-goal shooting and 43% from 3-point range.

N is for Niko: One of the rising coaches in college basketball, Colorado State is going to continue to have to fend off the Power 5 schools for the services of Niko Medved. The Rams topped 20 wins for the third straight season, and their trajectory is straight up — from 20 wins in 2019-20 and 2020-21 to 25 wins so far this year.