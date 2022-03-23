From Kerr Kriisa's ankle to Zach Edey's angles, here's a look at the big storylines in the Sweet 16

With three No. 1 seeds and two No. 2s remaining in the NCAA Tournament, the stars will be out across the country, from San Antonio to San Francisco, Philadelphia to Chicago.
One thing is elementary this time of year: Tough defense and thick skin.
Here's a look at the Sweet 16, from A-to-Z.
A is for ankle: Forget Kerr Kriisa, now UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr. could be on the shelf with a late-game ankle injury. Kriisa should use another few days to get healthier while Jaquez has a lot further to go.
B is for Bennedict: Has there been a more meaningful player to Arizona's Final Four odds than Bennedict Mathurin? Mathurin is looking to do what recent heroes Derrick Williams, Nick Johnson, T.J. McConnell and DeAndre Ayton couldn't.
C is for Collin: One of the true sharpshooters left in the tournament, Villanova's Collin Gillespie ranks 14th nationally in free-throw shooting. And he hasn't cooled down: He went a cool 8 for 8 from the line en route to 20 points in a Round of 32 win over Ohio State.
D is for Dickinson: With his 15th 20-point game of the season, Michigan center Hunter Dickinson led the Wolverines to a big win over scorching-hot Tennessee in the Round of 32. Villanova doesn't have a big man taller than 6 feet 8 inches, and that could spell trouble against the 7-1 Dickinson.
E is for Edwards: A runner-and-gunner if there ever was one, Houston's Kyler Edwards chucked up 296 3-pointers this year, ranking 16th in the country. He's made 96 of them, too, for 2.6 per game.
F is for firsts: After pulling off upsets over Kentucky and Murray State, Tiny St. Peter's University out of Jersey City, New Jersey, is in the Sweet 16 for the first time. Meanwhile, Providence is back in the Sweet 16 for the first time since losing to Arizona in the 1997 Elite Eight.
G is for Gabe: Iowa State's Gabe Kalscheur badgered Wisconsin with 22 points in the Cyclones' 54-49 Round of 32 win. Kalschuer knocked down 10 of 19 field goals despite four fouls.
H is for Horchler: Noah Horchler, the flowing blonde baller from Providence, burst out for a team-high 16 points and a season-high 14 rebounds in the Friars' Round of 32 rout of Richmond.
I is for Izaiah: After scoring 94 combined points in a four-game late-season winning streak, Iowa State's Izaiah Brockington was bottled up by Oklahoma State, Baylor and Texas Tech heading into the NCAA Tournament. But he regained his stroke in the first round against LSU with 19 points and followed up with 10 against Wisconsin in the Round of 32.
J is for Juzang: Still rounding into form after a late-season ankle injury, UCLA's Johnny Juzang played his best game in weeks in the Bruins' convincing win over No. 5-seed Saint Mary's. Juzang had 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting and added eight rebounds, his best shooting performance since a Feb. 17 win over Washington State.
K is for Koloko: Often relegated to the third option in Arizona's high-scoring offense, big man Christian Koloko was never bigger than when he threw down the decisive dunk in the Wildcats' overtime win over TCU. That capped off a 28-point night for Koloko, to go along with 12 rebounds and three blocks.
L is for low seeds: The lack of low seeds remaining is actually kind of surprising. Sure, St. Peter's is still around, but no No. 12 seeds remain, with just two 11 seeds and a 10.
M is for McGusty: Miami pulled off one of the most impressive upsets of the Round of 32, a 79-61 win over No. 2-seed Auburn. Kameron McGusty, a moniker made for March Madness, chipped in 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals in the big win.
N is for Ndefo: On a low-scoring surprise Sweet 16 squad like St. Peter's, it takes gritty defenders like KC Ndefo to shut down the opposition. The Peacocks' second-leading scorer, Ndefo averages 2.8 blocks per game.
O is for Ochai: One of the game's top scorers and seniors, Kansas' Ochai Agbaji still hasn't had his March Moment. The Jayhawks silky 6-foot-5 guard had 22 points in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals win over TCU, but he's combined for just 26 points in two NCAA Tournament games.
P is for Paolo: Duke's Paolo Banchero has been remarkably consistent this season, and that hasn't changed in the tournament. He had 17 points in the first round and 19 points in the Round of 32 win over Michigan State.
Q is for quality: If you're talking Round of 32 quality wins, look no further than Houston's takedown of No. 4 seed Illinois, Miami's thrashing of No. 2 Auburn and UCLA's win over Saint Mary's.
R is for Remy: The name Remy Martin will be very familiar to Arizona fans. The former Arizona State star transferred to Kansas and has become instant offense off the bench for the Jayhawks. He had 20 points in the Round of 32 win over Creighton, his fourth straight game in double figures after losing playing time midway through conference play.
S is for Samuels: One of just three seniors remaining from Villanova's last championship team in 2017-18, center Jermaine Samuels is still coming up big for the Wildcats. Samuels had 17 points and eight rebounds against the Buckeyes in Nova's win over Ohio State.
T is for Timme: A contender for tournament Most Outstanding Player, Gonzaga's Drew Timme continues to pour it in. After scoring 32 points in the first-round win over Georgia State, he had 25 points against Memphis on Saturday. The guy is automatic.
U is for Umude: Arkansas guard Stanley Umude could have his hands full with a fantastic Gonzaga offense, but the Zags have to account for Umude, as well. He had 21 points in the first-round win over Vermont, five days after scoring 20 points in an SEC Tournament semifinals loss to Texas A&M.
V is for Villanova: Aside from Mike Krzyzewski, who is making his Sweet 16 swan song, Villanova head coach Jay Wright may just be the most dangerous coach remaining. Wright's Wildcats won titles in 2016 and 2018 and he has them back in the Sweet 16 for a second straight year.
W is for Wendell: A former McDonald's All-American who hadn't lived up to his lofty billing, Duke's Wendell Moore took a step forward in his junior year. Providing the Blue Devils some veteran leadership, Moore averages more than 13 points per game.
X is for Xavier: Leave it to Sean Miller to steal the thunder from the NCAA Tournament. The former Arizona coach is returning to captain the Musketeers, despite being in South Carolina's crosshairs, as well.
Y is for youth: Between Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren and Duke's Banchero, the Sweet 16 is full of diaper dandies making their March Madness debuts. We're watching the future of the game in action.
Z is for Zach: At 7-4, Purdue's Zach Edey is the tallest player in Big Ten history. He towers above the rest of the March Madness competition, and he may be the most efficient player in the game, averaging 14.6 points in 19.2 minutes per game.