From Kerr Kriisa's ankle to Zach Edey's angles, here's a look at the big storylines in the Sweet 16

O is for Ochai: One of the game's top scorers and seniors, Kansas' Ochai Agbaji still hasn't had his March Moment. The Jayhawks silky 6-foot-5 guard had 22 points in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals win over TCU, but he's combined for just 26 points in two NCAA Tournament games.

P is for Paolo: Duke's Paolo Banchero has been remarkably consistent this season, and that hasn't changed in the tournament. He had 17 points in the first round and 19 points in the Round of 32 win over Michigan State.

Q is for quality: If you're talking Round of 32 quality wins, look no further than Houston's takedown of No. 4 seed Illinois, Miami's thrashing of No. 2 Auburn and UCLA's win over Saint Mary's.

R is for Remy: The name Remy Martin will be very familiar to Arizona fans. The former Arizona State star transferred to Kansas and has become instant offense off the bench for the Jayhawks. He had 20 points in the Round of 32 win over Creighton, his fourth straight game in double figures after losing playing time midway through conference play.